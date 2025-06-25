The Phantom Animals That Appear Right Before Major Disasters Strike

Across centuries and continents, a curious phenomenon has baffled eyewitnesses and researchers alike: phantom animals materializing on the brink of disaster. From spectral dogs to ghostly birds, these apparitions often appear mere moments or days before earthquakes, floods, and other calamities.

Strangely, these accounts are not confined to a single culture or era—they span ancient legends and modern news reports alike.

What compels these mysterious creatures to surface at such pivotal moments? The enduring enigma of their presence continues to stir imaginations, leaving us to wonder if these sightings are mere coincidence—or an unheeded warning.