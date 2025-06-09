The One Body Part That’s Stopping Humans From Reaching Mars—And It’s Not What You Think

Space travel pushes the human body to its absolute limits. While many assume that muscle loss, bone density, or the psychological toll are the biggest hurdles, new research is shining a spotlight on an unexpected culprit: the kidneys. As plans for a crewed mission to Mars gather momentum, scientists are discovering that our kidneys—those fist-sized organs we often take for granted—could be the one body part that stands between us and the Red Planet. This article delves into how space uniquely challenges the kidneys, why this issue is more serious than most realize, and what innovations might turn the tide.