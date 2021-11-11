Many will tell you that they can handle pain pretty well. This may or may not be true, as most people do not tend to experience pain often enough to claim they have a very high pain threshold. Yes, there are some who do handle it well. Yet those people tend to often challenge themselves. However, even they might not be able to handle the most painful experiences that a human can actually go through. While pain can be different for everyone, those who do tend to handle pain best are likely those with medical conditions that result in pain daily.

For example, someone with fibromyalgia has light to severe pain every single day. For years, doctors thought people with this condition were faking pain. Yet they actually have a nerve disorder, something you cannot see on a scan. Due to this, they had to be able to handle sometimes severe pain each day. However, there are other conditions far worse. On this list, you will see some of those pop up along with real torture techniques used throughout history. On top of that, we will discuss several other painful experiences that might surprise you. That said, let’s get started!

Migraine

Migraine used to be confused for a regular headache. People centuries ago used to assume that trepanning, or drilling/cutting a hole into a person’s skull, could relieve this. After all, they assumed the pressure feeling that builds up from some migraines could be removed the same way you let air out of a balloon. Shockingly, this did not solve the issue. When a migraine occurs, it can come in numerous different ways. Usually, it centers around one part of the head and might throb or pulsate.

While technically a headache, it operates very differently due to centering around one area. The pain might also be incredibly severe, to the point where one might be hospitalized. This alone makes it one of the most painful experiences. However, on some occasions, migraines could come in clusters. This would form numerous migraines one after the other, potentially in the same area or multiple different areas of the head. Those are considered the “most” painful headaches/migraine you could experience.