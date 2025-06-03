The Most Acclaimed Science Fiction Films of the 21st Century, According to Audience Ratings

Over the past two decades, science fiction cinema has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity, captivating audiences worldwide with its imaginative storytelling and groundbreaking visual effects. Advancements in filmmaking technology have enabled directors to bring increasingly sophisticated narratives to life, exploring complex themes such as artificial intelligence, space exploration, and dystopian futures.



Audience ratings have become a crucial barometer for gauging a film’s resonance, often highlighting works that bridge entertainment with thoughtful social commentary. In this article, we examine the most acclaimed science fiction films of the 21st century, as rated by viewers, highlighting their cultural significance and enduring impact.