The Fountain of Youth Is Real: Inside the $6.4 Billion Quest to Reverse Human Aging

In recent years, the pursuit of longer, healthier lives has ignited a surge of scientific breakthroughs and unprecedented investment. The global market for senolytics—drugs that clear out aging cells—and NAD+ boosters is rapidly expanding, with projections reaching billions of dollars. Pharmaceutical giants and biotech startups alike are racing to develop therapies that could not only slow aging but potentially reverse it. Investors are pouring billions into companies promising to extend human healthspan, signaling a future where aging may soon become a treatable condition. Nature reports a remarkable increase in anti-aging research, fueling hopes for a new era in human longevity.