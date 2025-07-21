The Climate Solution Hiding in Plain Sight: Trees That Eat CO2 and Poop Out Rocks

As the world faces intensifying climate change, the hunt for innovative, natural solutions has never been more urgent. While most efforts focus on reducing emissions, an unexpected ally is quietly working beneath our feet: certain trees with a remarkable ability to not just absorb carbon dioxide, but actually transform it into stone. This process, largely overlooked, could unlock a powerful tool in our fight against global warming. Could these “rock-pooping” trees be the climate heroes we’ve been searching for? Let’s explore how nature might hold the key to a cooler, more stable planet.