The Bacteria That Eat Plastic Waste Are Evolving Faster Than Expected

Plastic pollution is one of the most daunting environmental challenges of our time. Millions of tons of plastic waste flood oceans and landscapes every year, threatening wildlife, contaminating food chains, and persisting for centuries in the environment.

Scientists have long searched for effective ways to tackle this mounting crisis. Recently, an unexpected breakthrough has captured the world’s attention: certain bacteria are not just surviving among plastic debris—they are evolving at an astonishing pace to consume and break down plastics.

This discovery opens up a new chapter in our fight against pollution, hinting at the possibility that nature itself may be engineering allies for us in the struggle to reclaim our planet from plastic waste.