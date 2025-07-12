The 289-Million-Year-Old Skin That Rewrites Evolution History

In 2024, paleontologists unveiled a remarkable fossilized skin that dates back an astonishing 289 million years. This ancient relic, discovered from an early reptile specimen, is the oldest known example of preserved vertebrate skin ever found. The find has sparked excitement and debate across the scientific community, as it challenges long-held assumptions about the evolution of skin in vertebrates. This discovery is more than just a rare fossil—it’s a pivotal clue that may reshape our global understanding of how early animals adapted to life on land.