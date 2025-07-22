Tech Giants Are Panicking About AI’s Massive Energy Problem – Here’s Their Plan

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence comes with a hidden price: an unprecedented surge in energy demand. As AI models become larger and more powerful, the electricity required to train and operate them is skyrocketing—so much so that top tech companies are openly sounding the alarm. If left unchecked, this energy appetite threatens to choke progress, stall innovation, and strain global power grids. Now, tech giants are racing to solve the crisis before AI’s energy needs spiral out of control—because the future of technology may depend on it.