Starlink’s Fatal Flaw: How Solar Activity Exposes Space Internet’s Biggest Weakness

A dramatic increase in solar activity is exposing a hidden weakness in Starlink’s revolutionary global internet network. As the sun approaches its most turbulent cycle in over a decade, scientists are warning that thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites are now at risk from intense geomagnetic storms. This phenomenon is not merely theoretical—recent disruptions and near-misses have underscored how Starlink’s low-altitude constellation, once considered a technological triumph, could now be its undoing. The threat posed by solar storms is forcing experts to reconsider the long-term viability and safety of satellite-based internet for billions of users worldwide.