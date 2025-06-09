Signs of Alzheimer’s Could Appear Decades Before Diagnosis, Study Finds

Groundbreaking new research is challenging long-held beliefs about when Alzheimer’s disease truly begins. A recent study has revealed that subtle symptoms of Alzheimer’s can appear up to 20 years before the traditional age of diagnosis. This finding suggests that the timeline for identifying and addressing the disease may need to shift dramatically. These early signs often go unnoticed, as they can be mistaken for normal aging or stress. However, experts now believe that recognizing these changes well in advance could be critical for intervention and treatment. As researchers delve deeper into these early indicators, the hope is to change the future of Alzheimer’s care—starting much sooner than anyone previously imagined.