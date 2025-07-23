Sea Cucumbers Contain Unique Sugar That Blocks Cancer-Spreading Enzyme Sulf-2

In an exciting breakthrough, scientists have discovered a unique sugar in sea cucumbers that can block the activity of Sulf-2—a key enzyme linked to cancer spread. This finding, resulting from collaborative research by the University of Mississippi and Georgetown University, offers fresh hope for new cancer therapies. By interfering with Sulf-2, this sugar may prevent tumors from growing and metastasizing. Such advances could significantly reshape cancer research and treatment, pointing to the immense potential of marine life in modern medicine.