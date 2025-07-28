Scientists Who Taught Dolphins to Speak English (and It Got Really Weird)

In the wild world of mid-20th century science, a bold group of researchers set out on a mission that would blur the lines between species—teaching dolphins to speak English. Driven by a mix of curiosity, ambition, and eccentric personalities, these scientists dove into uncharted waters. What followed were not just groundbreaking experiments, but bizarre and sometimes shocking episodes that would spark controversy for decades. From radical communication efforts to unexpected personal entanglements, these dolphin language experiments became legendary for their strange results and enduring ethical debates.