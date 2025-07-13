Scientists Map 140,000 Neurons in Fruit Fly Brain – Here’s What It Reveals About Human Memory

In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists have successfully mapped the intricate web of 140,000 neurons in the brain of a fruit fly. This feat represents one of the most detailed neural maps ever created for any organism, opening a new chapter in our quest to understand the brain’s inner workings. By decoding these complex connections, researchers hope to unlock mysteries surrounding how memories form and persist—not just in flies, but in humans as well. This pioneering project could transform our understanding of memory, learning, and cognition across all species.