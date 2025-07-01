Scientists Finally Found the Psychedelic Source of LSD

For decades, LSD has stood as one of the world’s most enigmatic and controversial psychedelics. While its synthetic creation by Albert Hofmann in the 1930s is well-known, the mysterious natural origins of its mind-altering properties have remained elusive. Scientists have long sought to trace LSD’s psychedelic power back to its source in nature. Now, thanks to groundbreaking research, the puzzle is finally being solved—shedding light on where this potent compound’s true magic begins, and opening new doors in chemistry, medicine, and consciousness studies.