Home Technology Scientists Discovered How to Make Food From Thin Air (And It Tastes Good)
Technology

Scientists Discovered How to Make Food From Thin Air (And It Tastes Good)

By Chuvic - July 10, 2025

Imagine making protein-packed food using nothing but air, water, and electricity. This is no longer science fiction—scientists have harnessed an innovative fermentation process to create edible proteins directly from the air we breathe. Companies like Solar Foods and Air Protein are leading this movement, using microbes to transform carbon dioxide into food ingredients.
This remarkable discovery could revolutionize sustainable food production, offering a solution that’s both eco-friendly and surprisingly tasty. The implications for food security and climate change are profound—ushering in a new era for how we feed the world.

1. The Science Behind Air-Based Protein

Rows of stainless steel fermentation tanks equipped with CO2 capture systems showcase innovation at the forefront of food science. | Photo by flickr.com

The process starts by capturing carbon dioxide from the air. When combined with water and electricity, this CO2 feeds special microbes in a controlled fermentation tank.
Companies like Solar Foods and Air Protein use these microbes to convert CO2 into protein-rich biomass—essentially, edible powder.
This method produces a nutritious ingredient with minimal land or water, bypassing traditional agriculture completely. Learn more about the science driving this incredible innovation.

2. Meet the Pioneers: Solar Foods and Air Protein

The founders of Solar Foods and Air Protein stand together, smiling proudly beneath their companies’ logos. | Photo by Christina Morillo on Pexels

Two companies are at the forefront of this food revolution: Solar Foods and Air Protein.
Solar Foods developed Solein, a protein-rich powder produced from air and recently launched commercially. Their patented process is already attracting global attention.
Meanwhile, Air Protein has created Air Protein flour, a versatile ingredient for meat substitutes and baked goods. Both companies are rapidly scaling up, signaling a new era for food innovation. More details

3. What Is Solein?

A close-up of golden-yellow Solein powder beside its detailed nutritional label, showcasing this innovative protein source. | Photo by flickr.com

Solein is Solar Foods’ signature protein powder—light, airy, and golden in color. It contains about 65% protein, plus fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats, making it a balanced nutrition source.
Unlike soy or whey, Solein is made without plants or animals, offering a completely new alternative for sustainable eating. Its mild flavor and fine texture allow it to blend seamlessly into a variety of foods. Source

4. How Air Protein Flour Is Made

A close-up view of protein flour undergoing fermentation, teeming with microscopic bacteria hard at work. | Photo by stockcake.com

Air Protein transforms air into flour using a unique fermentation process inspired by how yogurt and cheese are made.
Special microbes are fed a blend of carbon dioxide, water, and essential nutrients inside fermentation tanks. As these microbes grow, they produce a protein-rich substance that is harvested, dried, and milled into a fine flour.
This process is fast, sustainable, and requires minimal resources. See more

5. The Role of Fermentation

A row of sleek fermentation tanks and bioreactors buzzes with activity as yeast transforms ingredients into valuable products. | Photo by wikimedia.org

Fermentation is at the heart of air-based food production. Unlike brewing beer or making yogurt, where the goal is flavor or texture, here the main product is pure protein.
Microbes convert simple ingredients into complex nutrients in controlled tanks, working much like tiny chefs. This process is highly efficient, producing protein in just days instead of months. Further reading

6. From Powder to Plate: Food Applications

A creamy scoop of protein-packed ice cream sits in a bowl, blending delicious flavor with cutting-edge food innovation. | Photo by Perry Stevens on Unsplash

Solein and Air Protein flour are already making their way into a variety of foods, from creamy ice creams to protein-packed pasta and snack bars.
These air-derived proteins mix easily with other ingredients and have a neutral taste, making them versatile for chefs and food innovators.
Unlike traditional plant or animal proteins, they require far fewer resources and have a much smaller environmental footprint. More info

7. Taste and Texture: How Does It Compare?

A group of people sample different protein-rich foods, eagerly comparing tastes and discussing their favorites around the table. | Photo by Oscar Se balade On Unsplash

Early taste tests and consumer feedback suggest that air-based proteins are surprisingly familiar in both flavor and mouthfeel.
Many report that Solein and Air Protein flour blend easily into foods, offering a smooth texture akin to traditional dairy or plant proteins.
The mild taste makes them ideal for a wide range of recipes. Read review

8. Nutritional Value and Safety

A laboratory technician examines nutrition facts and conducts protein analysis during rigorous food safety testing procedures. | Photo by embl.org

Air-based proteins like Solein and Air Protein flour boast a complete amino acid profile, making them excellent sources of essential nutrients.
They also contain B vitamins, iron, and healthy fats, contributing to a balanced diet.
Safety assessments by food authorities, including the European Food Safety Authority, have confirmed that these novel proteins are safe for consumption when produced under controlled conditions, paving the way for wider adoption.

9. Environmental Benefits: A Smaller Footprint

Rows of lush green crops thrive in a field powered by solar panels, showcasing sustainable agriculture and reduced carbon footprint. | Photo by Derek Sutton on Unsplash

One of the most exciting aspects of air-based protein is its dramatically reduced environmental impact.
Unlike traditional agriculture, this method needs almost no farmland or freshwater, and it slashes greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99%.
By bypassing crops and livestock, air protein production avoids deforestation, fertilizer runoff, and methane pollution.
This technology offers a powerful way to feed a growing population with far less strain on the planet. See study

10. Commercial Production: The First Facility

The modern protein plant’s sleek exterior stands tall, with production lines visible through expansive factory windows. | Photo by Johnny Mckane on Pexels

In 2024, Solar Foods opened the world’s first commercial factory dedicated to producing Solein on a large scale.
This milestone marks the transition from laboratory innovation to real-world food supply, with the facility capable of producing enough protein for millions of meals each year.
Large-scale manufacturing means air-based protein can now reach global markets, helping address food security and making sustainable nutrition more accessible. Details

11. Regulatory Approvals and Safety Testing

A scientist in a white lab coat examines food samples under a microscope, ensuring rigorous testing for regulatory approval and safety. | Photo by pexels.com

Gaining approval for air-based proteins involves rigorous safety assessments and regulatory reviews.
In the EU, products like Solein must pass the novel foods evaluation, ensuring they meet strict standards for nutrition and safety.
The US follows a similar process, requiring detailed evidence before allowing these proteins on the market. These steps help guarantee that new foods are both safe and trustworthy for consumers worldwide.

12. Market Launch: Where You Can Buy It

A well-stocked grocery shelf showcases a colorful variety of packaged protein products, from plant-based options to classic favorites. | Photo by Brad on Unsplash

Air-based proteins are debuting in select European and Asian markets, especially Finland and Singapore.
Early products include protein-enriched snacks, dairy alternatives, and ready-to-eat meals featuring Solein as a key ingredient.
As awareness grows, more food companies are expected to introduce air-based protein options, bringing this innovative technology to store shelves worldwide. Source

13. Air-Based Protein vs. Plant-Based Protein

A vibrant protein comparison chart highlights soybeans alongside other plant protein sources, emphasizing their impressive nutritional value. | Photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels

Air-based proteins hold their own against plant-based options like pea and soy when it comes to nutrition and taste.
They offer a complete amino acid profile and a neutral flavor, making them highly versatile.
Environmentally, air-derived proteins have an edge—they use less land and water and emit fewer greenhouse gases than crops like soy.
This makes them a compelling, sustainable alternative for future protein needs. Reference

14. Air-Based Protein vs. Animal Protein

A colorful chart compares the protein content and sustainability of different meats, highlighting eco-friendly choices for conscious eaters. | Photo by Malidate Van on Pexels

When compared to animal-derived proteins, air-based proteins stand out for their sustainability and minimal climate impact.
Animal farming requires vast amounts of land, water, and feed, and is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.
In contrast, air proteins provide similar nutritional value—complete proteins packed with essential amino acids—without the environmental costs.
This breakthrough offers a climate-friendly alternative, supporting healthy diets while significantly lowering the carbon footprint of protein production. More

15. Incorporating Air Protein Into Everyday Foods

A vibrant berry protein smoothie sits beside freshly baked protein bread, perfect for a nutritious cooking session. | Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

Air protein is quickly finding its way into everyday recipes and food products.
Bakers are adding it to breads and muffins for a protein boost, while nutritionists blend it into smoothies and shakes for extra nutrition.
Its mild taste and fine texture make it easy to use in both sweet and savory dishes, opening new possibilities for home cooks and food brands alike. Read more

16. Addressing World Hunger

A colorful global map highlights countries receiving vital food aid, illustrating international efforts in hunger relief. | Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels

Air-based protein technology offers a promising solution for regions where traditional farming is difficult or impossible.
Because it doesn’t depend on fertile soil or abundant water, this approach could deliver affordable, high-quality nutrition to communities facing chronic food insecurity.
The ability to produce protein locally and efficiently has the potential to reshape global food aid, making sustainable nourishment accessible to everyone. UN perspective

17. The Role in Climate Change Mitigation

A modern carbon capture facility stands against a clear sky, symbolizing innovative solutions for a sustainable, climate-resilient future. | Photo by Igor Karimov 🇺🇦 on Unsplash

Producing food from thin air offers a powerful tool for climate change mitigation.
Air-based protein systems require far less land and water, and emit just a fraction of the greenhouse gases produced by livestock farming.
By transforming carbon dioxide into edible protein, these innovations actively help reduce atmospheric CO2 while delivering essential nutrition.
This shift supports global climate goals, making sustainable diets more practical and impactful than ever. Analysis

18. Challenges and Limitations

A business professional stands before a towering staircase, facing hesitant consumers as she contemplates scaling up her venture. | Photo by Razvan Chisu on Unsplash

Despite its promise, air-based protein still faces significant hurdles.
Production costs remain relatively high, and large-scale facilities are expensive to build and operate.
Consumer acceptance is another challenge, as people get used to the idea of eating “food from air.”
Experts also highlight the need for further scaling to meet global demand and lower prices. Expert view

19. Future Innovations and Research

A scientist carefully examines samples in a bright laboratory, advancing innovative protein development through cutting-edge research. | Photo by stockcake.com

The future of air-based protein is bright, with ongoing research focused on refining taste, reducing production costs, and enhancing the nutrient profile.
Scientists are exploring new microbial strains and fermentation techniques to make these proteins even more appealing and affordable.
Innovations could soon expand their use beyond food—into animal feed, specialty diets, and even pharmaceuticals.
As research advances, the potential applications for air-based protein continue to grow. Research updates

20. Partnerships and Collaborations

A diverse team of professionals gathers around a table, brainstorming ideas and building a dynamic business partnership. | Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com

Accelerating the adoption of air-based protein relies on strong partnerships between innovators, food brands, and governments.
Companies like Solar Foods are teaming up with established food producers to integrate Solein into products consumers already love.
Government support and investment are also helping scale up production and build trust. These collaborations are crucial for bringing air-based protein to everyday tables worldwide. More info

21. Consumer Awareness and Education

A colorful infographic breaks down key facts about public education, helping consumers make informed decisions with ease. | Photo by Kampus Production on Pexels

Building consumer trust in air-based proteins is essential for widespread adoption.
Companies and industry groups are launching educational campaigns to highlight the safety, sustainability, and nutritional benefits of these new foods.
Efforts include transparent labeling, public taste tests, and partnerships with chefs and influencers.
As more people learn about air-based protein, acceptance is expected to grow, paving the way for a sustainable food future. See campaign

22. What’s Next for Food From Air?

A sleek laboratory setting showcases scientists developing futuristic foods, highlighting innovation poised to transform the global market. | Photo by stockcake.com

The future for air-based protein is full of promise.
Experts predict a broader market presence, with more food products and diverse uses emerging worldwide.
As technology advances and costs drop, air proteins could play a central role in global food security, helping to nourish growing populations sustainably.
The next decade may see food from air become a staple in kitchens everywhere. Forecast

23. Ethical and Social Considerations

A diverse group sharing traditional dishes around a table, highlighting the ethical choices and social impact of cultural food traditions. | Photo by pexels.com

As air-based foods move toward the mainstream, they raise important ethical and social questions.
Will societies embrace proteins made in tanks over traditional farming? How will these innovations affect rural communities and food cultures?
Ensuring fair access, transparent labeling, and respect for diverse food traditions will be key to widespread acceptance.
Ongoing dialogue will help address concerns and shape responsible adoption of this new food frontier. Ethics discussion

24. Investment and Economic Impact

A group of young entrepreneurs discusses financial charts and graphs, highlighting dynamic startup growth and investment in a thriving economy. | Photo by stockcake.com

Air-based food technology is attracting significant venture capital as investors recognize its transformative potential.
Companies like Solar Foods have secured major funding to expand production and commercial reach.
This new sector is also generating high-tech jobs in research, engineering, and manufacturing.
As the industry grows, it promises to boost local economies and create new opportunities in the evolving food landscape. Investment news

25. Inspiring a New Generation of Food Innovators

A group of young innovators and student startup founders brainstorm together around a table filled with laptops and notebooks. | Photo by stockcake.com

The rise of air-based foods is sparking creativity among entrepreneurs, researchers, and students alike.
Seeing how science can turn air into nutrition is motivating many to reimagine what’s possible in food technology.
Universities, startups, and even high school programs are launching projects inspired by these breakthroughs, aiming to tackle global challenges with fresh ideas.
This spirit of innovation is helping to build a more sustainable and resilient food future. Inspiration

Conclusion

Colorful plant-based dishes and lab-grown proteins are artfully arranged on a sleek table, showcasing the future of sustainable food innovation. | Photo by theculinarycollectiveatl.com

The discovery of air-derived protein foods marks a turning point in our quest for sustainable, nutritious, and accessible meals.
By transforming carbon dioxide into protein, scientists and innovators are opening new doors for climate-friendly diets and global food security.
As these products reach more markets and inspire fresh thinking, they offer hope in addressing hunger and environmental challenges.
Embracing these innovations can help shape a healthier, more resilient future—for people and the planet alike.

