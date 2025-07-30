Scientists Discovered a “Second Brain” in Your Heart—And It Remembers Everything

Recent research has unveiled a remarkable discovery: your heart contains its own complex neural network, often called the “heart brain.” This system, made up of thousands of specialized neurons, communicates with the brain in your head and influences memory, emotion, and even decision-making. Scientists are beginning to realize that the heart’s intelligence goes far beyond pumping blood—it might hold the key to how we process feelings and remember experiences. The implications for the mind-body connection are profound, reshaping how we understand the relationship between emotion and physical health.