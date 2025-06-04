Scientists Discovered a Lost Planet Hidden Deep Inside Earth’s Mantle

In a groundbreaking revelation that has sent shockwaves through the scientific community, researchers have uncovered compelling evidence of a lost planetary body hidden deep within Earth’s mantle. This astonishing discovery challenges our fundamental understanding of Earth’s formation and its geological history, offering unprecedented insights into the dynamic evolution of our planet. Unveiled through sophisticated seismic imaging techniques and advanced computational models, this hidden planetary fragment not only rewrites Earth’s past but also opens exciting new avenues for future research. Join us as we delve into this remarkable finding and explore its profound implications for science.