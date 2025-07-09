Scientists Discover Why Some People Are 100X More Attractive to Mosquitoes (And It’s 67% Genetic)

Have you ever wondered why mosquitoes seem to target you while others escape bite-free? Groundbreaking new research reveals that up to 67% of your attractiveness to mosquitoes is determined by your genes. These discoveries are transforming our understanding of mosquito behavior and may explain why some people turn into walking mosquito magnets. This isn’t just about itchy bites—mosquitoes spread dangerous diseases, making this research crucial for both health and comfort. As scientists uncover the secrets behind mosquito attraction, we’re one step closer to personalized solutions for everyone.