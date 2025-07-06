Scientists Discover Why Some 90-Year-Olds Have 30-Year-Old Brains

Recent research has uncovered a fascinating phenomenon: some individuals well into their 90s possess cognitive abilities that rival those of people much younger—sometimes even those in their 30s. These so-called super-agers are defying typical expectations about aging and brain health. Scientists are now exploring the unique combination of biological, lifestyle, and environmental factors that may set these remarkable minds apart. This article delves into the science behind this discovery and highlights the key traits and habits that help preserve youthful brains well into old age.