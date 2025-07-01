Scientists Discover ‘Hidden Structures’ Deep Beneath the Dark Side of The Moon

A groundbreaking scientific breakthrough has revealed enigmatic ‘hidden structures’ far beneath the surface of the Moon’s elusive dark side. Using a fusion of advanced radar imaging and seismic data, researchers have mapped out features that were previously invisible to human technology. These discoveries have the potential to reshape our understanding of the Moon’s formation and its complex geological evolution. In this article, we’ll highlight the most significant aspects of these findings, explore their potential implications, and discuss how they could guide the next era of lunar exploration.