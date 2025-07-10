Scientists Decode Complete Human Genome After 20-Year International Project

After more than two decades of relentless research, scientists have successfully decoded the complete human genome, marking a pivotal moment in biological science. This monumental achievement is the result of a vast, coordinated international effort involving hundreds of researchers across the globe. The final breakthrough came through the work of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, who filled the last remaining gaps in our genetic blueprint. This accomplishment not only underscores the power of global scientific collaboration, but also opens new doors for understanding human health and disease.