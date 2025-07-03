Scientists Created Thinking Brain Tissue in a Lab, Then It Started Remembering Things

In a remarkable leap for neuroscience and biotechnology, researchers have successfully engineered living brain tissue in a laboratory—and, astonishingly, it began to show signs of memory. This achievement blurs the line between artificial intelligence and biological cognition, offering a window into how our brains form and store information. By cultivating lab-grown neural networks that can actually remember, scientists have opened new doors for understanding memory disorders, testing treatments, and even exploring the roots of consciousness itself. This discovery marks a pivotal moment, setting the stage for unprecedented advances in brain science.