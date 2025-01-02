People often see science and the afterlife as opposites. Yet modern research, especially in quantum physics, reveals patterns that raise fascinating questions about consciousness after death. Scientific theories from various fields suggest our awareness might not end when our bodies die. The evidence comes from unexpected places: quantum experiments, hospital rooms, psychology research, and mathematical models of reality. While none of these theories proves life after death exists, they offer new ways to think about consciousness and what happens when we die.
Science Says There Might Be Life After Death: 21 Scientific Theories That Make Us Wonder
