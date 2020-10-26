20 Science Facts That Are Scarier Than Any Horror Movie

It might be tough to hear or, rather, read. Yet there are some science facts out there that are so mind-numbing to know that you might be changed forever learning of them. Since we do not like to be the only ones miserable from our massive amount of often useless knowledge, we decided to tell you some of these crazy science facts.

We did not want to include stuff you might already know. Therefore, we avoided things like telling you how long the Earth has been around and how short human life as we know it has been here. We also did not want to go over things like Climate Change, as it is a topic that seems to upset someone in some way all the time (it’s real by the way). Yes, we’ve seen your letters, Jerry!

That said, our focus encompasses a lot of the compelling sectors of science. Mostly, we will go over things regarding our planet, the universe, life, and much more. The idea for this article, however, is to tell you of the stuff that might keep you awake at night having learned of them.

Don’t worry though. After the nightmares wear off, you’ll just have the twitches to worry about. Those go away with 50 hours of therapy. With this slight bit of warning out of the way, let’s get started on science facts that are scarier than any horror movie!