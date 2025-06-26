Rising Threat of Synthetic Identity Fraud: A New Challenge for Federal Agencies

Synthetic identity fraud is rapidly emerging as one of the most sophisticated and damaging threats in today’s digital world. Unlike traditional fraud, it involves the creation of entirely new identities using a blend of real and fabricated information.



This evolving tactic enables fraudsters to bypass conventional security systems, leaving federal agencies struggling to keep pace. With the digital transformation accelerating and remote services expanding, the urgency for robust, innovative solutions has never been greater. The stakes are high, and the challenge is more complex than ever before.