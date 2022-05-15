Ranking the Best and Worst Mortal Kombat Characters

For roughly 30 years now, Mortal Kombat has been one of the top fighting game franchises on the market. While several games have come from this storied franchise, the big games are those played in the arcades throughout the 1990s and the numbered console games. Since around MK6, the numbered versions have tried to flesh out a proper story about the Mortal Kombat characters. Each comes from a different background, with some belonging to various clans on different worlds entirely. Whether we include the “realm” side of things or simply refer to the world side, these characters have become pretty popular.

Some of the characters have gone on to become iconic. A few have even appeared in different game universes entirely. We felt it would be good to discuss these major characters and decide who belongs to the best and worst list. Before getting to that, we want to make sure to reference that we will NOT be including those added as DLC from other universes. This includes people like Jason Voorhees, Freddy Kruger, Rambo, or anyone like that. Since MK also worked with the DC Comics Universe in a game, we will not include any of the DC characters or creations from that game either. With that out of the way, let’s get started!