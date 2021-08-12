The 2020 COVID Pandemic did not just affect random people like us. Rather, it affected everyone. In the video game world, any missed time could mean a lot of problems. Games are already having to make deadlines with “crunch” times being horrific for most to deal with regularly. This has caused some delays but a lot of studios are starting to take on the “add as we go” model. This allows them to create live services where updates will be released for free or at a reduced price. That means some of the most popular Playstation games of 2021 might have a lot more to offer than normal.

Developers can put out a relatively unfinished game but then send the remainder of it to you later. At the same time, they can also expand upon things too. It takes years to properly put a big game together, so any game you play in 2021 will likely have been in development since 2018 or 2019 at the latest. 2020 made things move slower but as people were able to work from home, studios were able to get back on schedule. Playstation is set to see a lot of interesting content in 2021, so let’s dive into the games we can expect for the console or those that have already been released!

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Developers: Square Enix (Deck Nine)

Square Enix (Deck Nine) Release Date: September 10, 2021

You can never seemingly go wrong with Square Enix, but they have become so large that they have now bought up several smaller studios to farm out some of their games. The Deck Nine studio is in charge of Life is Strange: True Colors. Of course, Life is Strange has become a major series by this point. This is the fifth installment of the series, and the third in the mainline universe. We know, it’s kind of complicated. The most important thing to know is that it takes place right after Life is Strange 2.

Returning in its graphic novel appearance, True Colors is set to live up to its name as new engines have allowed Deck Nine to make the world come alive. Combined with a third-person view, you’ll play as Alex Chen. She is an Asian-American woman who grew up in the foster system, with a troubled childhood. She reunites with her brother after 8 years, only for him to die mysteriously. Using her empathic powers, she must track down who is responsible. It’s clear to see why it’s one of the most popular Playstation games of the year. Although, it will also appear on several other platforms too.