People Share Health Signs They Wished They Hadn’t Ignored

You’ve probably heard stories from your parents or grandparents about how they went through a ton of horrible things. It usually comes in the form of a story that turns out to be a situation no one ever should have had to deal with. Yet they tell it like it was a normal thing, and still could be. Like going to school barefoot in the snow and walking home in 100-degree weather on hot sand. They also discuss random health scares and the health signs they ignore because “that’s what you do.”

Yet many of those health signs were things they should not have ignored. For example, if you randomly pass out walking home or walking to work…this is not something you just ignore. There is no reason to “man-up” or “woman-up” after this. Today, we know far better than we used to. However, people are STILL ignoring several health signs that could save their life. Your body is giving you a warning, use it, people! As an example of humanity still ignoring their health, we gathered a list of stories where people ignored health signs and now wish they had not.

Just Avoid Cancer, It’ll Go Away On Its Own Apparently

From Redditor: SummerWwW

Reddit user SummerWwW went to the doctor about 5 years ago where she did a Pap Smear. This is an important test for women, as it allows doctors to hopefully catch any potential cancer a woman might have…if she has any at all. In SummerWwW’s case, she had precancerous cells show up on her test and did not go back for a follow-up. We assume she just avoided one of the most important health signs ever just because.

She then began to get abnormal bleeding and cramping but was too scared to go back to the doctor. Roughly 3 years ago, she set up an appointment to finally go back. She claimed that she did not follow up with her doctor because she was not having any problems, but now that she is, she’s going back. Here’s the rub…the reason doctors have women do these tests is to catch things early BEFORE problems begin. If you’re told you have precancerous cells, follow up with your doctor immediately!