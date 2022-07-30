People Can’t Agree on Who the Strongest ‘Street Fighter’ Character of All Time Is

Street Fighter debuted in the 1980s via the arcade. Due to home video game consoles really starting to take off in the 1980s and 1990s, Street Fighter moved from being strictly arcade to being ported out to console almost immediately. The franchise has been a huge hit, with new games coming out every few years as Capcom clearly saw it as a cash cow. At first, it was only the original Street Fighter line of games. Yet to avoid the potential of people seeing the game franchise as stale, they decided to put out the “Alpha Series.” The plot initially of the series is that it bridges the gap between games.

It serves as a sequel to the original game but a prequel to Street Fighter II. They eventually were capable of making a 3D game, rather than the 2D fans were used to. That led to the “EX” series, which would eventually combine with the Mainline and Alpha series. The team also made crossovers games, having Street Fighter characters face off with fighters from the Tekken, X-Men, and Marvel Superheroes franchises overall. All in all, the franchise is made up of roughly 25 games. However, who are the best characters in franchise history? We’re glad you asked!

Rolento Schugerg

Debut: Final Fight, Street Fighter Alpha 2

Rolento Schugerg debuted in 1989’s Final Fight series, a cousin to the Street Fighter franchise. He’d eventually make his official debut in the Alpha 2 game. He’s a boss character for the Final Fight game but serves a lesser role in his Alpha 2 debut. Rolento’s whole deal is that he wants to set up a military utopian nation for some odd reason. He dresses in what can only be described as Green Beret Army gear, yet no one really understands his goals. However, he’s a literal “blast” to play as.