Northwestern Scientists Find the ‘Off Switch’ for Lupus Hidden in Human DNA

Lupus, a complex autoimmune disease, causes the body’s immune system to attack its own tissues, leading to chronic pain, fatigue, and organ damage. For decades, scientists have searched for the root causes of this unpredictable condition, hoping to unlock new treatments. In July 2024, a team from Northwestern Medicine and Brigham and Women’s Hospital made a groundbreaking discovery. They identified a potential “off switch” for lupus hidden within human DNA, offering fresh hope for millions of patients worldwide. This genetic revelation marks a pivotal step toward understanding—and eventually controlling—lupus at its source.