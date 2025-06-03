Noah’s Ark: Researchers claim they may have found it in Turkey

In a potentially groundbreaking discovery, researchers have announced they may have located the legendary Noah’s Ark in eastern Turkey. Situated near the volcanic slopes of Mount Ararat, the alleged structure has reignited global fascination with one of history’s most enduring mysteries. For centuries, explorers, historians, and theologians alike have debated the existence and location of the Ark, said to have saved humanity and animal species from catastrophic flooding. This recent claim, supported by new radar imaging and geological surveys, promises to add fresh excitement—and controversy—to the ongoing quest to unravel one of the Bible’s most iconic narratives.