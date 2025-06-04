Noah’s Ark: Researchers Claim They May Have Found It in Turkey

In a stunning announcement that has captivated global attention, a team of researchers claims they may have discovered compelling evidence of Noah’s Ark near Mount Ararat in eastern Turkey. Utilizing advanced imaging technology and ground-penetrating radar, the team identified a large, boat-shaped formation buried beneath layers of sediment. This recent discovery has reignited international curiosity and debate, prompting renewed interest in one of the world’s most enduring biblical mysteries. Could this truly be the legendary vessel from the Book of Genesis, or is it merely an intriguing geological formation?