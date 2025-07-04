New Study: How Grandparenting Changes Your Brain Structure (For the Better)

You’ve probably noticed it at family gatherings: while everyone else seems worn down by life’s demands, your grandmother has a special sparkle in her eyes when the grandkids are around. She’s patient where parents are frazzled, playful where others are stressed, and somehow seems to have found the fountain of youth in a child’s laughter. It turns out, science might have discovered why.

In a groundbreaking 2024 study that measured the biological age of brain tissue, researchers at Emory University made a startling discovery: grandmothers had brain structure that appeared 5.5 years younger than non-grandmother controls when controlling for relevant factors ResearchGateOxford Academic. That’s not just feeling younger—that’s having a brain that literally looks younger at the cellular level.