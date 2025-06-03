Archaeologists just dropped some mind-blowing news from the jungles of Guatemala. A massive Mayan complex that’s been hiding for nearly three millennia has finally been uncovered, complete with towering pyramids, mysterious water channels, and sacred spaces that could completely change what we know about this ancient civilization. This discovery proves that even after decades of research, the Maya still have plenty of secrets left to reveal.
Nearly 3,000-year-old Mayan complex discovered, featuring pyramids and canals
