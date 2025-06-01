Mars, our mysterious neighboring planet, wasn’t always the barren desert we see today. Scientific evidence suggests that it was once a world abundant with water, featuring vast oceans, lakes, and rivers. This captivating transformation from a wet, potentially habitable world to its current arid state raises profound questions about its history and evolution. Understanding what happened to Mars’ water is crucial not only for planetary science but also for our quest to find signs of life beyond Earth.
Home New Stories NASA Researchers Discover What Happened to Mars’ Water
New Stories