Morning Light Therapy: As Effective as Antidepressants for Beating Winter Depression

As the days grow shorter and darker, millions experience a noticeable dip in mood and energy—often more than just the “winter blues.” This phenomenon, known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), affects up to 5% of adults in the United States each year. Traditional antidepressant medications have long been a mainstay for treatment, but growing interest surrounds morning light therapy as a non-pharmacological alternative or complement. With increasing research supporting its effectiveness, people are seeking brighter solutions for winter depression and reclaiming their mental well-being during the coldest months.