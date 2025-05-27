More people aged 60+ are trying out cannabis. Here’s everything you need to know about the risks and benefits

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in cannabis use among individuals aged 60 and older. This demographic shift reflects a broader acceptance of cannabis as a potential therapeutic remedy for various age-related conditions. As seniors explore cannabis for its benefits, understanding the potential risks and benefits becomes crucial. This trend highlights the need for comprehensive information and guidance to help older adults make informed decisions regarding cannabis use. The following sections will delve into the reasons behind this trend, and the effects of cannabis on the aging body.