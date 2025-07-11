Monday Work Anxiety? Study Says It’s More Harmful Than You Know

For many, the mere thought of Monday triggers a wave of unease. Yet, recent research reveals that Monday work anxiety is far more than a passing mood. Scientists now warn that this weekly dread can spark a cascade of negative effects— impacting not just your mental state, but also your physical health and relationships. Surprisingly, these effects aren’t limited to office workers. According to a growing body of evidence, the psychological stress associated with Mondays can ripple through communities, affecting everyone from students to retirees.