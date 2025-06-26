Microplastics in Soil: Unveiling the Hidden Threat to Plant Physiology and Crop Health

Microplastics—tiny plastic fragments less than five millimeters in size—have infiltrated soils worldwide at alarming rates. Originating from sources like plastic mulches, sewage sludge, and even atmospheric deposition, these particles are now found in agricultural fields across continents.

While the spotlight has often focused on the dangers of microplastics in oceans, their impact on terrestrial ecosystems remains largely overlooked. Yet, the soil beneath our crops harbors these persistent pollutants, posing a hidden risk to plant health and, ultimately, to our food security.