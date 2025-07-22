Mice’s Jaw-Dropping Instinct to Save Buddies from the Brink – Nature’s Paramedics?

In a revelation that’s turning the scientific world upside down, researchers have uncovered astonishing rescue behaviors in ordinary mice. Studies now show these small mammals will actively “revive” their unconscious peers, exhibiting a level of empathy and coordination once thought exclusive to humans and a handful of intelligent animals. The implications are profound: not only do these findings challenge long-held beliefs about rodent intelligence, but they also hint at an evolutionary root for compassion and caregiving. As detailed in recent reports, including a groundbreaking study from the journal Science, mice may be far more complex—and caring—than we ever imagined.