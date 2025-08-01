Memory Chips Made of DNA Can Store Data for 1,000 Years

DNA, the very blueprint of life, is emerging as a revolutionary medium for digital data storage. Its molecular structure—composed of four bases (A, T, C, G)—offers an incredibly dense and stable platform, capable of encoding vast amounts of information in a minuscule space. While conventional storage devices like hard drives and SSDs are limited by physical and technological constraints, DNA can theoretically store petabytes of data in just a few grams. Scientists have already managed to store and retrieve digital files using synthetic DNA, demonstrating its potential to far surpass anything silicon-based. Unlike traditional media, DNA is also remarkably durable, with the ability to preserve information for centuries under the right conditions. As research progresses, this ancient molecule could soon become the backbone of next-generation data storage systems.

