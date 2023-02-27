There comes a time when we have to consider if we’re believing in something real or a complete myth. This is an even bigger concept when it comes to the medical world. Medical myths are a huge issue that we have to be aware of because some people believe in things that have been proven to be scientifically false. This problem is further exacerbated when some doctors still believe in these medical myths due to a lack of updated knowledge or past experiences. In some cases, a particular myth may have worked a few times, leading to the belief that it will work every time, which is not always the case. The problem is not new and can be traced back to ancient Greece, where they believed that seizures could be cured by praying to the gods. It is essential to dispel medical myths and educate ourselves and others on scientifically proven information to avoid potentially harmful outcomes.

Myth: “No Pain, No Gain”

One of the oddest medical myths has to do with something you are likely to hear a trainer or drill sergeant yell out to you. They say “no pain, no gain.” Essentially saying that if you feel some pain when working out, that’s fine. It means you must be doing something right for your body to react like this. However, this concept is not technically true. When someone feels sudden sharp or even acute pain, it is your body’s signal to slow down. If you disregard this, experts say that you won’t gain anything from it. Acute pain is your body’s response to alert you that there is a problem. Medical experts claim soreness is different, as people can feel that even up to 72 hours after an intense workout, match, or game. Discomfort or soreness is one thing, but true pain is another thing entirely.