15 Signs You’re Aging Well, According To Geriatricians and 5 Expert Tips for Keeping Your Glow

Aging gracefully isn’t just about maintaining a wrinkle-free face; it’s about embracing the journey of life with vitality and health. Understanding the signs of healthy aging is crucial as it helps us appreciate our bodies’ resilience and adaptability. According to geriatricians, aging well involves more than just physical appearance; it’s about mental sharpness, emotional balance, and maintaining a fulfilling lifestyle. By recognizing these signs, we can better appreciate the natural process of aging and focus on what truly matters: staying active, connected, and happy. In this article, we’ll explore the telltale signs of aging well and offer expert tips to help you maintain your glow at any age.