MCU Hidden Cameos: These Celebs Secretly Starred in Marvel Movies

By Robin - May 17, 2025

Marvel movies have become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with their epic storytelling and iconic characters. While fans around the world are familiar with the leading stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, many might be surprised to learn that a number of other famous actors have made appearances without widespread recognition.

These hidden cameos and surprising roles often slip under the radar, yet they add depth and intrigue to the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this article, we’ll uncover some of these lesser-known actors and explore the unexpected contributions they’ve made to the Marvel saga.

1. Matt Damon

Photo Credit: IMDb

One of the most surprising cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that of Matt Damon in Thor: Ragnarok. Damon makes a brief yet memorable appearance as an Asgardian actor portraying Loki in a comical play organized by Thor’s mischievous brother.

This tongue-in-cheek role sees Damon donning a costume that mimics Loki’s iconic look, adding a layer of humor and surprise for audiences familiar with his serious roles in films like The Martian and Good Will Hunting. This scene, directed by Taika Waititi, perfectly encapsulates the film’s lighthearted tone while showcasing Damon’s versatility as an actor.

2. Miley Cyrus

Photo Credit: CBR

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus made a surprising leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her voice role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Cyrus lent her distinctive voice to the character of Mainframe, an artificial intelligence and a member of the Ravagers.

While her appearance is limited to a short post-credits scene, it was enough to leave fans buzzing about her unexpected involvement. This cameo showcases Cyrus’s ability to step beyond her music career and into the realm of superhero films, adding a unique touch to the cosmic adventures of the Guardians.

3. Natalie Dormer

Photo Credit: Movie Web

Before becoming widely recognized for her role in Game of Thrones, Natalie Dormer appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger as Private Lorraine. Her character plays a small but memorable part, attempting to catch the attention of Steve Rogers with a surprise kiss.

This moment adds a touch of intrigue and humor to the narrative, highlighting Dormer’s charm and on-screen presence. Though her role was brief, Dormer’s appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains a delightful discovery for fans of her work, illustrating her versatility and appeal as an actress.

4. Donald Glover

Photo Credit: Digital Spy

Donald Glover, known for his multifaceted talents in acting, music, and comedy, made a noteworthy appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He portrayed Aaron Davis, a character with connections to the criminal underworld and a potential link to the future of the Spider-Man universe.

Davis is notably the uncle of fan-favorite character Miles Morales, hinting at exciting possibilities for future storylines. Glover’s role, while subtle, added depth to the film and was a clever nod to the broader Spider-Man mythos, delighting fans familiar with both his work and the comics.

5. Olivia Munn

Photo Credit: Screen Rant

Before her breakout role in X-Men: Apocalypse, Olivia Munn made a brief appearance in Iron Man 2. She played the role of a reporter, delivering a quick but notable performance during one of the film’s press scenes.

Though her screen time was limited, Munn’s presence added a layer of authenticity and flair to the bustling media environment surrounding Tony Stark. This cameo is a fun Easter egg for fans, showcasing Munn’s early involvement in the superhero genre before she took on larger roles in other comic book adaptations.

6. Gary Sinise

Photo Credit: Newsner

While audiences might not immediately recognize his face in the film, the voice of Gary Sinise plays a pivotal role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Sinise provides the narration for the Smithsonian exhibit dedicated to Captain America’s history.

His distinctive voice lends a sense of gravitas and historical reverence to the scenes, enhancing the film’s exploration of Steve Rogers’ legacy. This contribution, though subtle, showcases Sinise’s ability to enrich the narrative and underscores the importance of voice work in creating immersive cinematic experiences within the Marvel universe.

7. Harry Dean Stanton

Photo Credit: CBR

The late Harry Dean Stanton, known for his extensive career in film and television, made a charming cameo in The Avengers. Stanton plays a security guard who encounters Bruce Banner after his transformation back from the Hulk.

The scene is brief yet memorable, with Stanton’s character offering a humorous, down-to-earth interaction that provides a moment of levity amidst the film’s high-stakes action. This appearance is a delightful nod to Stanton’s legacy as a beloved character actor, adding a touch of warmth and humor to the superhero epic.

8. Seth Green

Photo Credit: Cinema Blend

Seth Green, widely recognized for his comedic talents, lends his voice to the quirky character of Howard the Duck in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Howard makes his debut in the post-credits scene of the first film, offering a humorous and unexpected presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Green’s distinctive voice perfectly complements Howard’s sarcastic and irreverent personality, providing fans with a memorable Easter egg that ties back to the character’s cult-classic origins. This voice role is a testament to Green’s versatility and adds a fun twist to the cosmic adventures of the Guardians.

9. Kate Mara

Photo Credit: The Playlist

Before gaining fame for her roles in House of Cards and Fantastic Four, Kate Mara appeared in a minor role in Iron Man 2. She played a U.S. Marshal tasked with delivering a subpoena to Tony Stark. Her brief but impactful scene adds to the film’s complex web of political and personal challenges facing Stark.

Although her role was small, Mara’s performance contributed to the film’s dynamic ensemble, showcasing her ability to leave a lasting impression even with limited screen time.

10. Jenna Coleman

Photo Credit: Tumblr

Before her rise to fame on Doctor Who and Victoria, Jenna Coleman appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger as Connie. Connie is one of the young women who accompany Bucky Barnes on a double date to the Stark Expo, a scene that captures the lively spirit of the era.

Despite her limited screen time, Coleman’s role adds a touch of charm and nostalgia to the film. Her appearance is a delightful surprise for fans who have followed her career and showcases her early work in the film industry.

11. Ken Jeong

Photo Credit: IMDb

In Avengers: Endgame, comedian Ken Jeong makes a brief but entertaining cameo as a security guard at a storage facility. His character interacts with Scott Lang, who finds himself in a tight spot after emerging from the Quantum Realm.

Jeong’s appearance adds a splash of humor to the film’s otherwise intense narrative, showcasing his comedic prowess even in a non-speaking role. Known for his vibrant performances, Jeong’s cameo is a delightful nod to his ability to bring levity and charm to any scene, enhancing the film’s rich tapestry of characters.

12. Thomas Middleditch

Photo Credit: CBR

Known for his comedic flair in Silicon Valley, Thomas Middleditch took on a voice role in Captain Marvel as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. While his character isn’t seen on screen, Middleditch’s distinctive voice adds an element of familiarity and humor to the background of the film.

His contribution is a subtle yet entertaining layer to the story, demonstrating how voice performances can enhance the overall viewing experience. This cameo is a testament to Middleditch’s versatility and ability to leave an impression, even in brief, off-camera roles.

13. Rob Zombie

Photo Credit: Screen Rant

Known for his distinct musical and directorial style, Rob Zombie made a surprising voice cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy. He lent his voice to the Ravager Navigator, adding a gritty edge to the character’s brief, yet memorable, appearance.

This collaboration with director James Gunn highlights Zombie’s ability to seamlessly blend into the Marvel universe, despite his usual ventures into the horror genre. His contribution is a testament to the eclectic and diverse talent pool that Marvel taps into, enriching the film’s vibrant and offbeat tapestry with his unique vocal presence.

14. Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon transforms into the fierce warrior Proxima Midnight, embodying strength and menace from Avengers: Infinity War. | Image source: Photo by Alexandre P. Junior on Pexels

Acclaimed actress Carrie Coon took on a formidable role in Avengers: Infinity War as Proxima Midnight, a member of the villainous Black Order. Known for her powerful performances in series like The Leftovers and Fargo, Coon’s portrayal of Proxima Midnight involved both voice work and motion capture.

Her performance added depth and menace to the character, making Proxima a compelling adversary for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Coon’s involvement in the film highlights her versatility and ability to bring complex characters to life, even within the grandiose scale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

15. Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks played Betty Brant, the secretary at the Daily Bugle. Betty is a recurring character in Spider-Man comics and was portrayed as a smart, professional, and somewhat flirtatious assistant to J. Jonah Jameson, the Bugle’s editor-in-chief.

She appeared in all three films: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). While her role was relatively minor, she was a consistent background character in Peter Parker’s workplace scenes. Interestingly, Banks originally auditioned for the role of Mary Jane Watson but was considered too old to play opposite Tobey Maguire at the time.

Wrap-up

Photo Credit: Hyper Beast

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a tapestry of interconnected stories and characters, enriched by the surprising appearances of well-known actors in unexpected roles and cameos. From Matt Damon‘s humorous turn in Thor: Ragnarok to Carrie Coon‘s formidable presence in Avengers: Infinity War, these performances add depth and intrigue to the films.

Such cameos highlight Marvel’s knack for weaving a rich, diverse universe that continues to surprise and delight audiences. As the MCU expands, fans can look forward to discovering more hidden gems and unexpected talent. Keep an eye out—you never know who might appear next in a Marvel movie!

