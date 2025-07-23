Massive Extinct Salamander With Vice-Like Jaws Found in Tennessee Fossil

A remarkable chapter in prehistoric life has been unveiled with the discovery of Dynamognathus, a massive extinct salamander species unearthed in Tennessee. This ancient amphibian, notable for its imposing size and distinctive vice-like jaws, offers an extraordinary glimpse into the ecosystems of millions of years ago. The fossil’s unique features not only set it apart from modern salamanders but also promise to reshape our understanding of amphibian evolution. As paleontologists study this find, the story of Dynamognathus is poised to challenge previous assumptions about ancient predators and their roles in prehistoric habitats.