Marvel Villains Too Terrifying For the MCU

If you’re a Marvel fan, you might have heard of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you’re lost, we’ll give you a little explanation. This is a shared universe that centers itself around a series of superhero films, all thanks to Marvel Studios. This year, it took on a more horror-centered approach than its fans were used to. With darker plots, it drew more and more people in, though it might have scared away some families. Still, some Marvel villains were too terrifying for the MCU. Hold on to your seat, because we’re about to take you on a horror ride with the photographs of these characters.

Dark Beast

Even though you’ve seen the Beast in the X-Men films, the Dark Beast has yet to make an appearance. This is a Marvel villain that’ll make you look the other way. He’s downright terrifying. The Dark Beast plays around with genetic material as if it’s all fun and games to him. How did the Beast turn from a loving character to one who’s cruel and horrifying? This is likely thanks to those changed events and the 616 Hank McCoy. That’s where this bone-chilling supervillain made an appearance. This mentally corrupt mutant is here to stay, even if we don’t want him to. He went from happy-go-lucky to twisted, satanic, and maniacal. As the Dark Bear himself puts it, “Cutting into the flesh, altering the genetic code, twisting and changing…it’s enough to make your mouth water, wouldn’t you agree? Doing it to another is…exquisite. But doing it to oneself, now, there lies something truly extraordinary.” And just look at that horrifying, twisted smile. If we saw that in real life, we’d run in the opposite direction and never look back (YouTube).