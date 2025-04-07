Mars-Ready Plants: 35 Surprisingly Tough Greens We Can Take To Our Next Home

What if Earth became uninhabitable tomorrow? As space agencies race to establish outposts on Mars, scientists aren’t just focused on human survival—they’re identifying the botanical pioneers that could help us breathe, eat, and thrive on the Red Planet. These aren’t just any plants; they’re the ultimate survivors, already adapted to Earth’s most extreme environments. From radiation-resistant mosses to thousand-year-old desert shrubs, these botanical champions might just be the key to terraforming our cosmic neighbor.