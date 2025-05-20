Life lessons from 100-year-old Americans who didn’t expect to live so long

Imagine living through a century of history, witnessing transformative events and technological innovations. That’s the reality for many 100-year-old Americans who never anticipated reaching such an age. Centenarians offer a unique perspective on life, having amassed a wealth of wisdom through decades of experience. Their longevity surprises not only themselves but also those around them, prompting curiosity about the secrets behind their extended lives. As we explore their stories, we uncover invaluable life lessons that can inspire us all to embrace the beauty of each day and learn from the past.