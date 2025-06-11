Japanese probe’s second straight attempt at moon landing a failure

Japan’s ambitious effort to become a key player in lunar exploration faced a setback as ispace’s private lunar lander failed to achieve a safe touchdown on the moon. This marks the company’s second consecutive unsuccessful attempt to softly land a probe, underlining the formidable technical challenges in space exploration. The recent crash not only delays Japan’s hopes of a successful private moon mission but also highlights the hurdles that private companies face in the global race to the lunar surface. The quest for lunar success continues, undeterred.